IITRDF, GIC Re sign MoU for development of Semi-Transparent Perovskite Solar Cells

In its ongoing global climate protection efforts, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has kick-started a new collaboration with Insurance giant General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) on the development of energy-generating solar window technology. This is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re). The new solar window technology will be designed and developed by lead scientist Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Department of Physics.

In this regard, an MoU has been signed between the IIT Roorkee Development Foundation (IITRDF) and the General Insurance Corporation of India. The MoU signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Madhulika Bhaskar (General Manager and Director, GIC Re), Sneha Nair (Assistant General Manager, GIC Re), Board of Directors IITRDF - Prof. K.K. Pant (Director IIT Roorkee), Prof. Mukat Lal Sharma (Dean Finance And Planning IIT Roorkee), Prof. Partha Roy (Dean of Resources & Alumni Affairs IIT Roorkee), Prof. Akshay Dvivedi (Dean SRIC IIT Roorkee) and Santosh Kumar (Chief Executive Officer IITRDF).

IIT Roorkee Development Foundation is a Section-8 Company (not-for-profit) of IIT Roorkee established on 12th May 2021. The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), the Indian Reinsurer with various reinsurance solutions that cater to the needs of individuals, corporate, or institutional clients. Through its more than 50 years of experience and commitment, GIC Re is a trusted brand to its insurance and reinsurance customers in India.

This Corporate Social Responsibility Program by GIC Re, under UN SDG Goal 4: Quality Education and Goal 7: Affordable and clean energy Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, will enable synergy for Education, R&D, Green Energy and Sustainability. In this project, Prof. Satapathi and his team will develop semi-transparent perovskite solar cells for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). These semi-transparent perovskite solar windows will be able to harness electricity during the daytime and will reduce dependency on traditional electricity sources. This will eventually reduce carbon footprint and result in cost savings for homeowners and businesses, ultimately facilitating a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

Prof. K.K. Pant, the Director of IIT Roorkee, said, "This CSR project from GIC Re under the aegis of IITRDF will solve the pertinent problem of reducing carbon footprints in future energy-efficient buildings. IIT Roorkee is promoting sustainability through R&D, and this project will open up more avenues of collaboration between industries and academia." Madhulika Bhaskar, General Manager and Director, GIC Re., highlights, "As part of GIC Re's strong commitment to CSR, we are delighted to be part of this innovative project focused on making a building energy efficient by maximizing space at a minimal additional installation cost. The project is a path to zero carbon energy."

Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Lead Scientist, said "Perovskite-based solar windows will be a game changer in the future green building sector. This will lead to reducing carbon emission and will help to achieve a sustainable future." Santosh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, of IIT Roorkee Development Foundation, said, "This MoU signing event has opened up avenues for strategic partnership between IITR Development Foundation and GIC Re. We will closely work with GIC Re to build and nurture relationships to make a positive impact on IIT Roorkee and society.'' (ANI)

