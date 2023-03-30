PetroChina sees China's fuel demand rising 3% in 2023 vs 2019 - exec
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-03-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 15:42 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
China's refined fuel consumption this year is likely to grow 3% from pre-COVID levels in 2019, and that of natural gas by about 5.5% from 2022, state energy giant PetroChina said on Thursday.
New energy, such as wind, solar and thermal power, is expected to account for 7% of the group's total output portfolio by 2025, the company told an earnings briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PetroChina
- China
Advertisement