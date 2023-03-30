Left Menu

Navy's car expedition covering 'entire coastline' reaches Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy-organised coastal car expedition, flagged off from West Bengal's Kolkata, reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:54 IST
Indian Navy flagged off 7,000 km motor car expedition (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy-organised coastal car expedition, which was flagged off from West Bengal's Kolkata, reached Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Team leader Bhattacharya said, "The team, which set off from Kolkata on March 26, reached Visakhapatnam today. They will cover more than 7000 km of coastline from Kolkata to Delhi via Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Rameswaram."

He said that a total of 36 Naval personnel including women officers participated in the expedition "The expedition will conduct awareness campaigns in cities and villages enroute with the aim to provide information about employment opportunities in the Navy, including the 'Agnipath' scheme," Bhattacharya said.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command from Visakhapatnam flagged off an Indian Navy-organised car expedition covering the entire 7,500-km coastline to encourage sea consciousness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

