Farmers need not get permission from govt to sink deep borewells: MinisterP'

Making a statement in the Assembly after question hour, Jayakumar said that the government had also lifted restrictions on the distance farmers should maintain between one deep borewell and another. Jayakumar said these measures were limited to farmers only and not others.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:55 IST
Puducherry Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar on Thursday said farmers intending to drill deep borewells ''need not hereafter get permission from the government'' to do so and this condition had been waived in consonance with the guidelines provided by the Centre to help farmers sink borewells. Making a statement in the Assembly after question hour, Jayakumar said that the government had also lifted restrictions on the distance farmers should maintain between one deep borewell and another. After sinking the borewell, the farmers could register themselves free of cost with the Ground Water Authority here and could get certificates which would facilitate them to obtain a power connection. Jayakumar said these measures were limited to farmers only and not others.

