PM Modi makes surprise visit to New Parliament Building, interacts with construction workers

The Prime Minister observed facilities coming up at both the Houses of the Parliament and also interacted with the construction workers

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 20:35 IST
PM Modi during his surprise visit to New Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went for a surprise visit to the New Parliament Building, sources said. They said he spent more than an hour and inspected various works. He observed facilities coming up at both the Houses of the Parliament and also interacted with the construction workers.

In July last year, the Prime Minister had unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building. He had also interacted with workers. The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 m in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the Emblem.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building in December 2020. The new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The Central Vista project is poised to strengthen governance infrastructure by building new facilities for India's Parliament and an efficient and sustainable Central Secretariat to house all the ministries of the Government of India.

The Central Vista Development and Re-development Master Plan includes construction of new Parliament building, redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue and construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings. The New Parliament Building will have extensive usage of wooden structuresfor creation of interior as well as exterior decor, rooted in traditional motifs and elements. It will also have handknotted carpets from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

