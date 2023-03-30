Left Menu

Eskom employees key to solving energy challenges

The jobs growth was driven by trade, business services and mining sector, bringing the level of employment in the country to almost 10 million jobs.

Eskom employees key to solving energy challenges
Cabinet has applauded the successful hosting of the 11th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo held in Johannesburg. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Cabinet has joined the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, in recognising that Eskom employees are key to solving the country’s energy challenges.

This comes after Ramokgopa undertook visits to 14 power stations for first-hand insight of the challenges facing Eskom at power station level.

“The visits allowed the Minister opportunities to engage with management, workers and unions at the coalface, with the aim to forge collaboration at power station level, as part of the programme to improve generation capacity and ultimately address electricity shortage,” Cabinet said on Thursday when briefing media following its regular meeting.

Quarterly Labour Force Survey 

Cabinet has welcomed the upward trajectory in the employment situation in the country, as the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS)  reported a 48 000 increase in the number of jobs in the formal non-agricultural sector during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The jobs growth was driven by trade, business services and mining sector, bringing the level of employment in the country to almost 10 million jobs.

“The steady increase in the number of jobs is a result of concerted efforts by all players, in partnership with government, in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

“The fourth quarter jobs figures build on the solid employment gains of 648 000 jobs in the second quarter of 2022 and 204 000 jobs created between the second and third quarter of 2022.

“The focused implementation of the ERRP is resulting in strong inroads into employment creation and the fight against unemployment and poverty,” Cabinet said.

Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo

Cabinet has applauded the successful hosting of the 11th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo held in Johannesburg.

The Summit and Expo, held under the theme: “Growing the economy and creating jobs through Localisation”, was addressed by the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, on 28 March 2023.

The Expo showcased over 200 high-quality of home-grown goods and services from toys, educational material, furniture, foods and drink products to electronics, demonstrating the great potential in South Africa for innovation, adaptation in manufacturing and the capability of local manufacturers.

“Cabinet encouraged both business and citizens to buy local as every purchase or demand for local products and services contribute in the revival of the economy and support job creation,” Cabinet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

