Renewable energy company OX2 to buy ESCO Pacific for $85 mln

The transaction is expected to close by the end of April, OX2 said. The purchase price is on a debt free basis, and there is a contingent consideration of up to 17 million Australian dollars to the founder based on sales and margins in 2025-2027 from ESCO Pacific's development portfolio.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:04 IST
Swedish renewable energy company OX2 said on Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire Australian renewable developer ESCO Pacific for 126 million Australian dollars ($84.61 million). The transaction is expected to close by the end of April, OX2 said.

The purchase price is on a debt free basis, and there is a contingent consideration of up to 17 million Australian dollars to the founder based on sales and margins in 2025-2027 from ESCO Pacific's development portfolio. ($1 = 1.4892 Australian dollars)

