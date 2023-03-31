Renewable energy company OX2 to buy ESCO Pacific for $85 mln
The transaction is expected to close by the end of April, OX2 said. The purchase price is on a debt free basis, and there is a contingent consideration of up to 17 million Australian dollars to the founder based on sales and margins in 2025-2027 from ESCO Pacific's development portfolio.
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:04 IST
The purchase price is on a debt free basis, and there is a contingent consideration of up to 17 million Australian dollars to the founder based on sales and margins in 2025-2027 from ESCO Pacific's development portfolio. ($1 = 1.4892 Australian dollars)
