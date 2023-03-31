Left Menu

Delhi: 6 suffocate to death after burning mosquito coil fell on bed

As many as six people of people died due to suffocation while two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park, informed police officials on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:18 IST
Visual from the incident spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As many as six people died due to suffocation while two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house at Mazar Wala Road, Machhi Market, Shastri Park, informed police officials on Friday. Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured had been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

"Six people in a family were found dead in their house in the Shastri Park area after they inhaled carbon monoxide produced from the burning Mosquito coil that had fallen over a mattress sometime during the night. The toxic fumes caused inmates to lose consciousness and later died due to suffocation," said DCP North East district Joy Tirkey. According to the DCP, the injured are being treated for burn injuries.

"The deceased include four adult males, an adult female and a half-year-old child. The injured include a 15-year-old girl and an adult male," said Joy Tirkey. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

