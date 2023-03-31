Mumbai police book three youths for performing dangerous bike stunts

Mumbai Police registered a case on Friday against three youths who were seen r performing dangerous stunts on a bike. A video went viral on Thursday in which one boy is seen performing a dangerous bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other at the rear with no helmet.

Sharing a clip on Twitter, Mumbai traffic police said, "A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about the persons in this video, you can DM us directly." Previously on March 15, Haryana Police arrested two men in connection with a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from his moving car in Gurugram, officers informed.

The accused were identified as Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh. Police said a case was registered in the matter.

"Both the accused, Jorawar Singh Kalsi and Gurpreet Singh, were arrested. They made a viral video in which one of them is seen throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram," said Assistant Comissioner of Police (ACP), Vikas Kaushik. The ACP said the currency notes were seized from Jorawar Sigh Kalsi's custody.

"Two others, on a motorcycle, were recording the video. We seized the currency notes from Jorawar Singh Kalsi and are trying to locate his car," he said. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

