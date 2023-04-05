Former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls

Hours after being expelled from the Congress, Sushil Rinku on Wednesday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. The Congress party, citing indulging in "anti-party" activities, expelled Sushil Rinku, a former Congress MLA from Jalandhar West constituency, from the party.

However, the ruling party AAP is viewing the development as a boost to the party in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls. "Sushil Rinku is welcome in AAP's family, I have full hope that the people of Jalandhar will help us in winning the Lok Sabha bypolls," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency has been lying vacant since January after Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passed away due to a cardiac attack. The 77-year-old collapsed in Ludhiana while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg on January 14.

The bypolls in the seat were necessitated after Chaudhary's death. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had condoled the death of Santokh Chaudhary.

"Shocked by the sudden demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He was a down-to-earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Chaudhary's demise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said, "Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." Notably, Congress party has announced Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of Santokh Chaudhary, as its party candidate for the Jalandhar bypolls.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary as the party candidate to contest the forthcoming by-election to the Lok Sabha from 4-Jalandhar-SC parliamentary constituency of Punjab," the party said in a statement, last month. (ANI)

