Bureaucratic reshuffle: Praveen Bonigala appointed joint secretary of NATGRID

Ashish Goyal, a 1996 batch Indian Information Service officer, has been appointed as additional director general, National Museum under the Ministry of Culture.Rahul Ramesh Nangare will be the Custodian of Enemy Property for India CEPI, under the Union Home ministry, the order said.Anice Joseph Chandra has been named as managing director, National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Limited NCCF under the department of Consumer Affairs, Naveen Kumar Shah, as CMD, National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation NHFDC and Abha Rani Singh will be CMD of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation NMDFC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2023 22:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Senior bureaucrat Praveen Bonigala has been appointed as joint secretary in NATGRID -- a robust intelligence gathering mechanism-- as part of a senior level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Friday by the Centre.

As many as 16 officers of different services have been appointed as joint secretary or at equivalent levels in various central government departments.

Bonigala, a 1995 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed for a tenure of five years, a Personnel ministry order said. Ashish Goyal, a 1996 batch Indian Information Service officer, has been appointed as additional director general, National Museum under the Ministry of Culture.

Rahul Ramesh Nangare will be the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), under the Union Home ministry, the order said.

Anice Joseph Chandra has been named as managing director, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) under the department of Consumer Affairs, Naveen Kumar Shah, as CMD, National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) and Abha Rani Singh will be CMD of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC). Sundaram Rukmani and Yogita Rana have been appointed as joint secretary in the department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chauhan Sarita Chand will be joint secretary, department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Anita Karn will be joint secretary, department of Food and Public Distribution, it said.

Pankaj Bodkhe will be financial advisor, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Sai Baba Darbamulla has been named as joint secretary, Ministry of Power and Balamurugan D as joint secretary, department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Vasundhara Upmanyu has been appointed as joint secretary, department of public enterprises and Amrit Raj will be development commissioner (handicrafts) under the ministry of textiles.

