Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF apprehends Bangladesh national trying to cross border with Indian currency

The seized Indian currency and accused were handed over to Dawki Police Station for further Investigation and legal proceedings.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 21:35 IST
Meghalaya: BSF apprehends Bangladesh national trying to cross border with Indian currency
BSF apprehended Bangladesh National(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force apprehended a Bangladesh national with Rs 4 lakh in Indian currency while trying to cross the International border illegally on Saturday, a BSF official said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Miah (45), a resident of Upsahar, Bangladesh's Sylhet district, the official said in a press release.

BSF troops of 4 BN BSF Meghalaya nabbed the Bangladeshi national with the Indian currency valued at Rs 4 lakhs while attempting to cross the International border illegally from India to Bangladesh The seized Indian currency and apprehended person were handed over to Dawki Police Station for further Investigation and legal proceedings.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023