Meghalaya: BSF apprehends Bangladesh national trying to cross border with Indian currency

Border Security Force apprehended a Bangladesh national with Rs 4 lakh in Indian currency while trying to cross the International border illegally on Saturday, a BSF official said. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Miah (45), a resident of Upsahar, Bangladesh's Sylhet district, the official said in a press release.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

