L'Oreal makes strategic investment in DSG Consumer Partners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

French cosmetic major L'Oreal on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in DSG Consumer Partners IV, the fourth fund of Singapore-based venture capital DSGCP, without disclosing the amount.

DSG Consumer is focused on growing consumer brand startups across Southeast Asia and India.

''Through this investment, L'Oreal will support early-stage entrepreneurs building the next generation of insurgent consumer businesses across the beauty value chain,'' said a joint statement.

The investment was made through L'Oreal's corporate venture capital fund BOLD (Business Opportunities for L'Oreal Development).

According to L'Oreal, the Southeast Asia and India region has many fast-growing, most populous and young demographic markets of the world.

''The future of consumer brands will largely be shaped in these markets. So it's important to build a strong connection to its dynamic ecosystem of disruptors and invest in promising consumer brand startups,'' said Vismay Sharma, President of L'Oreal South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA).

Through this investment in DSG Consumer Partners, the cosmetic major hopes to unlock the full potential of entrepreneurs and innovation across this fast-growing region, he added.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director (Singapore) of DSG Consumer Partners, said: ''Through this fund, we aim to catalyse emerging market consumer innovation by working with entrepreneurs who are addressing new consumer aspirations and needs''.

BOLD is a corporate venture capital fund aiming to take minority stakes in innovative companies and brands with high growth potential. It invests in new business models in consumer, marketing, research and innovation (R&I), digital, retail, communication, supply chain and packaging and provides startups with L'Oreal's expertise, networking and mentorship.

