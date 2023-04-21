CM Naveen Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone in Odisha Skill Conclave 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched first of its kind heavy lift logistics drone (can transport 50kg over 10kms) made by Odisha-based start-up BonV Aero on the opening day of "Odisha Skill Conclave 2023". The Chief Minister also took a trial of the drone.

BonV Aero is an IIT Mandi, AIC CV Raman Global University Odisha and NITI Aayog-backed venture building Electric Aerial Vehicles for Cargo transportation. "Start-up has successfully done a trial of this 'RM001' Electric Aerial Vehicle carrying 50-kilogram cargo at the altitude of 8000 to 10,000 feet in the Tawang of Eastern Command of the Indian Army forward post in Arunachal Pradesh and next a high altitude trial on 14,000 to 16,000 feet will be done," informed Co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero Satyabrata Satapathy.

"In its next phase, the startup aims to develop its flagship platform 'RM002' that can transport 200 kilograms of freight over 40 kilometres," he added. "These multi-utility Air vehicles are beneficial in the disaster response and the movement of any kind of cargo/ goods where surface logistics are either unfavourable or time-consuming consuming, if we talk about Odisha which is highly disaster-prone see the Cyclone and Flood on regular bases, it can be useful in that situation, it is also many times cheaper the current alternatives, so it will help to improve accessibility and efficiency of logistics solutions, especially in the remote and Hilly terrains," Satapathy said. (ANI)

