Austrian competition authority conducts search targeting refrigeration business

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 13:30 IST
Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has conducted a search as part of an investigation into suspected price-fixing in the distribution of refrigeration and freezing equipment, the agency said on Friday.

The affected company is active in the development and production of energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers for private and commercial use, the BWB said in a statement. 

