Austrian competition authority conducts search targeting refrigeration business

Austria's Federal Competition Authority (BWB) has conducted a search as part of an investigation into suspected price-fixing in the distribution of refrigeration and freezing equipment, the agency said on Friday.

The affected company is active in the development and production of energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers for private and commercial use, the BWB said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)