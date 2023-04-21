Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets his counterpart from Surinam

Recalled President CSantokhi s visit for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas this January which has further deepened our age-old ties, he tweeted.Discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security, climate and International Big Cat Alliance.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 21-04-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 21:06 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his counterpart from Surinam Albert Ramdin here in Guyana's capital and discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security and climate issues.

Jaishankar began his nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Friday.

''Began the morning in Guyana by meeting FM Albert Ramdin of Suriname. Recalled President @CSantokhi 's visit for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas this January which has further deepened our age-old ties,'' he tweeted.

''Discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security, climate and International Big Cat Alliance. Welcomed his appreciation of the International Year of Millets,'' he said.

The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' (IYM) after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Grown in more than 130 countries at present, millet is considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.

Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.

