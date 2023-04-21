EAM Jaishankar meets his counterpart from Surinam
Recalled President CSantokhi s visit for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas this January which has further deepened our age-old ties, he tweeted.Discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security, climate and International Big Cat Alliance.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his counterpart from Surinam Albert Ramdin here in Guyana's capital and discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security and climate issues.
Jaishankar began his nine-day trip to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic on Friday.
''Began the morning in Guyana by meeting FM Albert Ramdin of Suriname. Recalled President @CSantokhi 's visit for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas this January which has further deepened our age-old ties,'' he tweeted.
''Discussed development partnership, cultural cooperation, security, climate and International Big Cat Alliance. Welcomed his appreciation of the International Year of Millets,'' he said.
The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' (IYM) after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Grown in more than 130 countries at present, millet is considered traditional food for more than half a billion people across Asia and Africa.
Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans stage peaceful rally against legislation on caste-based discrimination
India elected to UN's highest statistical body for 4-year term, Jaishankar extends congratulations
India elected as member to UN's Programme on HIV/AIDS
RailTel bags order worth Rs 38.95 Crores for providing lease line connectivity at Immigration Centres across India
India's Tax agency plays key role in promoting adoption of digital public infrastructure initiatives: IMF