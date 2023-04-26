Left Menu

Missing man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:26 IST
Missing man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man who went missing five days ago was found hanging from a tree in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the victim, Rajkumar, went missing from his house in Malkapur village under suspicious conditions last Thursday night, following which his relatives lodged a missing complaint at Mirzapur police station. On Tuesday, the man's body was discovered hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Raipur village, Jain said, adding that Rajkumar's relatives suspect that the man was murdered and have accused some people of the village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the incident is being probed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023