Missing man's body found hanging from tree in UP's Saharanpur

A 65-year-old man who went missing five days ago was found hanging from a tree in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the victim, Rajkumar, went missing from his house in Malkapur village under suspicious conditions last Thursday night, following which his relatives lodged a missing complaint at Mirzapur police station. On Tuesday, the man's body was discovered hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Raipur village, Jain said, adding that Rajkumar's relatives suspect that the man was murdered and have accused some people of the village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the incident is being probed, he added.

