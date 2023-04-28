Left Menu

Brazil court bans live cattle exports over animal welfare concerns

A Brazilian court has banned the export of live cattle from all the country's ports, a ruling hailed as historic on Thursday by an animal welfare group. The verdict, which can be appealed, was handed down on Tuesday by federal judge Djalma Gomes.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 04:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 04:58 IST
Brazil court bans live cattle exports over animal welfare concerns

A Brazilian court has banned the export of live cattle from all the country's ports, a ruling hailed as historic on Thursday by an animal welfare group.

The verdict, which can be appealed, was handed down on Tuesday by federal judge Djalma Gomes. "Animals are not things. They are sentient living beings, that is, individuals who feel hunger, thirst, pain, cold, anguish, fear," Gomes wrote in the ruling.

The National Forum for the Protection and Defense of Animals, a Brazilian NGO, had filed a lawsuit in a Sao Paulo court in 2017 requesting all live cattle exports be banned. The animal rights group called Gomes's ruling "historic" for its recognition of "the suffering caused to animals ... in an activity similar to human trafficking at the time of slavery."

Carlos Favaro, Brazil's agriculture minister, told Reuters on the sidelines of a beef industry event he had not spoken with the solicitor general about whether the federal government would appeal the decision. He said court orders must be complied with, but defended Brazil's live cattle trade, saying overseas buyers would not invest in livestock that may potentially lose weight during transportation.

He said "the accommodations" the animals travel in are adequate and "favor" the continuation of the cattle's development. Brazilian food company Minerva, a leading beef supplier live cattle exporter in South America, had no immediate comment on the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023