Left Menu

Brazil examining ways to better trace cattle origins, says minister

"The format and the model is up for discussion," Favaro told reporters on the sidelines of a beef industry event, referring to the proposals for verifying the origins of cattle. "It must be step by step," he said, citing obstacles such as lack of internet connectivity in certain remote areas where cattle is raised.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 05:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 05:29 IST
Brazil examining ways to better trace cattle origins, says minister

The Brazilian government is looking at ways to perform more effectively the challenging task of tracing the origins of cattle raised for slaughtering, Carlos Favaro, agriculture minister of the world's biggest beef exporter, said on Thursday. It is crucial for buyers such as meatpackers to know the exact origins of Brazil's cattle as the country's law makes it a crime to ranch cattle on illegally cleared woodland.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has promised to crack down on environmental crimes, and verifying cattle origins is key to ensure animals do not come from areas of deforestation in the Amazon or the Cerrado savannah. "The format and the model is up for discussion," Favaro told reporters on the sidelines of a beef industry event, referring to the proposals for verifying the origins of cattle.

"It must be step by step," he said, citing obstacles such as lack of internet connectivity in certain remote areas where cattle is raised. "We cannot demand something from the farmers which they are not prepared for." Any system which is not verifiable would lack credibility and would amount to "greenwashing," Favaro said, adding it would not help Brazil to open up new markets for its meat.

Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin told the same event that land grabbers, not farmers, are guilty of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023