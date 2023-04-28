Left Menu

Russia to stop publishing stats on oil, gas output until April 2024 - Tass

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:55 IST
Russia to stop publishing stats on oil, gas output until April 2024 - Tass

The Russia government has ordered that the publication of statistics on oil, gas and condensate production be suspended until April 1, 2024, Tass news agency said on Friday.

It did not give any details. Russia's statistics agency Rosstat omitted monthly oil production data from its latest economic report published on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

