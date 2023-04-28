Russia to stop publishing stats on oil, gas output until April 2024 - Tass
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 21:55 IST
The Russia government has ordered that the publication of statistics on oil, gas and condensate production be suspended until April 1, 2024, Tass news agency said on Friday.
It did not give any details. Russia's statistics agency Rosstat omitted monthly oil production data from its latest economic report published on Wednesday.
