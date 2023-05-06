7 drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati, contraband seized

Seven persons have been arrested from three locations in Assam's capital city Guwahati and contraband seized from them, Assam Police said. A total of 10,000 Yaba tablets (a combination of methamphetamine, an addictive stimulant) were seized from the possession of those arrested, police said.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said that based on source information on suspected drug traffickers an operation was launched leading to the arrests and seizure of contraband drugs. Yaba is a psychotropic drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and it is produced largely in Myanmar. Police seized Rs 38,020 cash, mobile phones, and one four-wheeler vehicle besides Yaba tablets.

The arrested persons were identified as Hamidullah, Nazer Hussain, Abdul Haque, Motibur Bhuyan, Ebad Hussain, Abdul Adut and Mistan Hoque. Further investigation is going on in this matter, said police. In another unrelated incident, four people including a Nigerian national were on May 4 arrested in Mumbai for allegedly selling drugs. Police said that narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 32 lakh in the international market were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suraj Habib Sheikh, Zaheer Wahabuddin Qureshi, Riyaz Nasir Ali Sayyad and Sunday John Ambaze, a Nigerian national, the police said. A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act after which all of them were sent to police custody till May 6. (ANI)

