Kashmir's beauty captured through mesmerizing art: Shazia Basharat's paintings leave visitors in awe

Speaking about her artwork, Shazia Basharat, who works as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Department of PDD, said, "Kashmir is a beautiful place, and artists must showcase it to their best capacity."

Er. Shazia Basharat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mesmerizing paintings by Er. Shazia Basharat at an art exhibition in Srinagar has left onlookers in amazement. Those who have had the privilege of experiencing her eloquent descriptions of Kashmir's magnificence have been captivated. Two-day painting exhibition, organised by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom at the Government Art Emporium in Srinagar, showcased the incredible talent of local artists.

Speaking about her artwork, Shazia Basharat, who works as an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Department of PDD, said, "Kashmir is a beautiful place, and artists must showcase it to their best capacity." Shazia's work stood out among the other exhibits, with her use of colour and attention to detail drawing the attention of many. Visitors were in awe of the incredible skill and creativity that went into each piece.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, expressed the importance of such exhibitions in promoting the significance of India's #G20 Presidency. "Such initiatives are aimed at the widespread dissemination of information about the significance of India's G20 Presidency," he said.

Shazia Basharat, along with other artists, hailed Mehmood Ahmad Shah for providing spellbound art spaces for artists to showcase their work. "We need more cultural spaces in Kashmir," said Shazia. "This will help artists and other professionals to give their best in the field of art."

This exhibition was a great success, and visitors were left in awe of the incredible talent and creativity on display. Shazia Basharat's beautiful paintings were the highlight of the event, showcasing the beauty and majesty of Kashmir through her art. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

