Ambubachi Mela in Assam to begin on June 22, preparations underway

The temple management authority of Kamakhya Temple on Sunday announced that the annual Ambubachi Mela in Guwahati will begin on June 22. The temple management committee has started preparations to celebrate this year's, Ambubachi Mela. Kabindra Prasad Sarma, chief priest of Kamakhya temple told ANI, "The Ambubachi Mela will begin at 2:30 am on June 22. The main door of the temple will be closed on June 23, 24 and 25 and it will open on June 26. A meeting was held with the Deputy Commissioner of the Kamrup (Metro) district on April 28. We have started preparations for the celebration of this year's Ambubachi Mela."

He further said that, after the covid pandemic, the Ambubachi Mela was organized last year and many pilgrims arrived. "We have now started our preparations for this year also," he added. The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu mela (fair) held at Kamakhya Temple and it is the celebration of the yearly menstruation course of goddess Maa Kamakhya.

Kamakhya Temple located atop Nilachal Hills is one of 51 Shaktipeeths in the country. (ANI)

