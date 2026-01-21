Left Menu

Unmasking Rs 14.38 Crore: The Downfall of Sardar Sarfaraz Khan

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, director of cooperative societies and Secretary to the Karnataka government, was found with assets worth Rs 14.38 crore after Lokayukta raided 13 of his locations. The assets include four houses, agricultural land, ornaments, and investments, raising suspicion in a Disproportionate Assets case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:04 IST
Unmasking Rs 14.38 Crore: The Downfall of Sardar Sarfaraz Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Lokayukta has reported that Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, a significant figure in cooperative societies, possesses assets valued at Rs 14.38 crore. This revelation follows a detailed investigation into his affairs.

The Lokayukta conducted raids at 13 locations tied to Khan, including his residences, offices, and properties linked to relatives, on December 24, 2025. These investigations are part of a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Khan serves as the Secretary in the Housing and Minority Welfare Department and is notably allied with Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Assets uncovered during the raids include four houses and 37 acres of agricultural land, valued at Rs 8.44 crore. Additional findings consist of ornaments estimated at Rs 3 crore and vehicles worth Rs 1.64 crore. Financial instruments, such as fixed deposits, contribute another Rs 5.94 crore to his wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

Delhi High Court Upholds NEET PG Cut-Off Decision Amid Concerns

 India
2
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
3
Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development

 India
4
Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

Trump's Davos Dilemma: Tariffs, Greenland, and Global Tensions

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026