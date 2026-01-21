Unmasking Rs 14.38 Crore: The Downfall of Sardar Sarfaraz Khan

The Karnataka Lokayukta has reported that Sardar Sarfaraz Khan, a significant figure in cooperative societies, possesses assets valued at Rs 14.38 crore. This revelation follows a detailed investigation into his affairs.

The Lokayukta conducted raids at 13 locations tied to Khan, including his residences, offices, and properties linked to relatives, on December 24, 2025. These investigations are part of a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. Khan serves as the Secretary in the Housing and Minority Welfare Department and is notably allied with Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Assets uncovered during the raids include four houses and 37 acres of agricultural land, valued at Rs 8.44 crore. Additional findings consist of ornaments estimated at Rs 3 crore and vehicles worth Rs 1.64 crore. Financial instruments, such as fixed deposits, contribute another Rs 5.94 crore to his wealth.

(With inputs from agencies.)