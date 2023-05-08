BSF foils smuggling bid, seizes contraband in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a smuggling bid and seized over one kg of contraband in the Daoke village of Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Monday. "On May 7, at about 10:00 pm, BSF troops heard the sound of dropping something on the outskirts of Daoke village of Amritsar district. Immediately, the whole area was cordoned and all concerned sister agencies were informed," BSF said.

According to the officials, the troops recovered a bag from the farming field. "On opening, four packets of suspected heroin, around, 1.590 Kg were recovered from the bag," the official said.

An iron ring and a small torch were also found attached to the bag. Further information is awaited.

On May 1, two unidentified intruders from Pakistan, who had crossed into Indian territory were killed and three packets of suspected contraband items were recovered close to the Indo-Pak border, Border Security Force (BSF). The incident had occurred close to the Indo-Pak border, about 10 km north of Munabao, Rajasthan. The operation was carried out by a patrol party of 13 battalions of BSF.

The BSF had said that during their duty at around 9:00 pm, some suspicious movements were observed near the border security fence on the international border, and they had immediately taken positions. When the intruders kept moving close to the border fence, the troops fired upon them.

While conducting searches after some time, two bodies and three packets of suspected drugs/heroin were recovered. (ANI)

