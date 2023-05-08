Left Menu

EUs plans to slap sanctions on Chinese firms aiding Russia's war machine - FT

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 14:22 IST

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the report said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT. According to the FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China urges the EU to avoid taking the "wrong path", otherwise it will take firm action to safeguard its rights and interests. "China opposes actions that use China-Russia cooperation as a pretext to impose illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China," Wang said at a regular news conference.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Some companies like King-Pai Technology have already been placed under sanctions by the United States, which said it was a China-based supplier for multiple entities in Russia's military-industrial complex.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine 14 months ago, which Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military operation", the EU has adopted 10 sanctions packages against Russian individuals and companies, inflicting economic hardship and making financing the war more difficult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

