Godrej Agrovet launches PYNA for sustainable cotton production * Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GAVL) on Monday launched PYNA, an umbrella brand, for sustainable cotton production.

GAVL will be selling three of its cotton weed management products Hitweed, Hitweed Maxx and Maxxcott under the PYNA brand, the company said in a statement.

''with only 10 per cent of total cotton acreage area treated properly, it has not only impacted the productivity but also farmers profitability (in India). Hence, in order to enable sustainable cotton production, we are happy to bring our 3-marquee offerings under the PYNA brand,'' GAVL Crop Protection Business CEO Rajavelu N K said. *** ITC Hotels adds 3 properties under brand Storii * ITC Hotels on Monday said it has inked three more properties under brand Storii in Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen its presence in the country.

The properties are Storii Moira Riviera in north Goa, a 15 keys boutique property, 23 keys Urvashi's Retreat in Manali and Storii Prayagraj located 10 km away from Triveni Sangam.

''The new properties at Goa, Manali and Prayagraj highlight our focus on growth and expansion in the boutique hotel space. Every property under this brand tells its own unique Storii,'' ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

