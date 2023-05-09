Left Menu

55-yr-old man killed in Delhi; police register case

The body has been shifted to Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302, 397, 374 and 34 and section 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is in progress.

A 55-year-old man who was on Monday admitted to the Aruna Asif Ali Government Hospital in an injured state in the National Capital succumbed to his injuries, police said. The deceased has been identified as Virender Singh Rawat, a resident of Burari, New Delhi

"On May 8, information was received from the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital that a person Virender Singh Rawat was admitted to the hospital in an injured state by his relative Manjoj Rawat and was subsequently declared dead," said the police. During the inquiry, Police found that Manoj Rawat who is the brother-in-law of the deceased (Virender Singh Rawat) said that around 7:20 pm on Monday, he along with his friend Abhishek were on their way back to their house from duty.

"When we reached near the Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, we saw a person in an injured state by a roadside and he turned out to be my brother-in-law," Rawat told police. "He was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment," police said.

The body has been shifted to Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. A case has been registered under IPC sections 302, 397, 374 and 34 and section 27 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is in progress. Accordingly, crime teams have taken inspection of the spot. The dead body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi Mortuary. (ANI)

