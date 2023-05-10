Left Menu

China appoints Li Yunze as party chief of new financial regulatory body - regulator

He has worked at state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) for more than two decades and was later moved to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as vice president in July 2016. The NFRA is a new government body under the State Council tasked to consolidate supervision over a multi-trillion dollar financial industry.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2023 13:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 13:28 IST
China appoints Li Yunze as party chief of new financial regulatory body - regulator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Communist Party appointed banking veteran Li Yunze as the party chief of its National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) on Wednesday, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on its official WeChat account.

The announcement comes after Reuters reported that Li would be named as the head of a new financial regulator as part of a broader restructuring of its financial regulatory regime, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Li, 52, is vice governor of Sichuan province. He has worked at state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) for more than two decades and was later moved to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as vice president in July 2016.

The NFRA is a new government body under the State Council tasked to consolidate supervision over a multi-trillion dollar financial industry. It will replace the CBIRC and absorb some supervisory functions from the central bank and the securities regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
2
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023