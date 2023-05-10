Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Food safety regulator seizes fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for use of carbide in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday conducted surprise raids at various fruit traders and godowns in Coimbatore and seized fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for using chemical ripening agents.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 19:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: Food safety regulator seizes fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for use of carbide in Coimbatore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration officials on Wednesday conducted surprise raids at various fruit traders and godowns in Coimbatore and seized fruits worth Rs 12.5 lakh for using chemical ripening agents. A 16-member team from the Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted raids at various godowns in Coimbatore and seized over 25 tons of mangoes and sweet lime (Mosambi) which were kept in boxes along with chemical packets like carbide stones and ethylene.

Carbide stones and ethylene are used to ripen fruits artificially. The seized fruits were sent to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation garbage yard for making manures. Eating fruits with artificial ripening using chemicals like ethylene and carbide stones causes serious health hazards, said a Food Safety Department official.

He said the value of seized fruits costs around Rs 12.5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

OnePlus announces Android 14 Beta program for OnePlus 11

Global
2
Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

Situation "calm" after earthquake felt in Mexico City - mayor

 Mexico
3
Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to support business growth and drive customer success; launching new R&D hub in 2023

Databricks plans to increase local headcount in India by more than 50% to su...

 Global
4
Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

Cisco head meets PM Modi as tech giant announces India manufacturing

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023