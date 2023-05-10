Left Menu

Assam, Andhra and Rajasthan opposed legalising same-sex marriage: Centre tells SC

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:21 IST
Assam, Andhra and Rajasthan opposed legalising same-sex marriage: Centre tells SC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have opposed the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country. These facts were apprised to the five-judge Constitution bench hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, apprised the top court that the governments of these states expressed their opinion on the Union government's querry seeking their view on the same-sex marriage issue. The Centre, on April 18, issued a letter to the states, asking them to give their opinion on the issues relating to same-sex marriage.

Assam, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh opposed legalising same-sex marriage whereas the governments of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim sought more time to respond. In response to the Centre's letter, Rajasthan submitted that same-sex marriages will create an imbalance in the social fabric and have far-reaching consequences for the social and family system.

Assam said that a lot of personal laws will be impacted if this is permitted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023