Will get over 60 pc votes in Varuna: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed confidence of getting over 60 per cent votes in the Varuna constituency. "There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 per cent of the votes. Congress will form the government on its own. I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election," Siddaramaiah said after casting his vote.

The Congress leader is contesting from the Varuna Assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah visited the Siddarameshwara temple in Varuna and offered prayers earlier in the day.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will get at least 130 seats in the election. The state recorded a poll percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats. (ANI)

