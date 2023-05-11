Left Menu

"It could be an explosion...": Punjab Police after loud sound heard in vicinity of Golden Temple

The Punjab Police said that there is a possibility that the loud sound which was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, was the result of an explosion.

The Punjab Police said that there is a possibility that the loud sound which was heard near Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas, in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, was the result of an explosion. The suspects are being rounded up, police said.

The sound was heard around 12.15-12.30 am, the police added. While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."

"The suspects are being rounded up and the probe is on," he added. Sri Guru Ram Dass Niwas is the oldest 'sarai' (lodge).

Police personnel and forensic team members rushed to the site of the incident and the probe is underway. (ANI)

