West Bengal: Barddhaman-Bandel local train derails near Saktigarh Station

he Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman on Wednesday night, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 06:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 06:35 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Barddhaman-Bandel local train derailed near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman on Wednesday night, said officials. The accident happened around 9.20 pm and the concerned officials rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited on the matter. In a similar incident, in February, three coaches of a local train from Belapur to Kharkopar on the Central Railway's trans harbour line derailed according to Railway officials.

The incident happened at 8.46 am when the train was entering the Kharkopar station, according to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of Central Railway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

