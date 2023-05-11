Haryana: Speeding luxury car burns to ashes after colliding with tree in Gurugram

A speeding luxury car was gutted in a massive fire after hitting a tree and was burned to ashes on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. The car collided with a divider before hitting the tree and caught fire.

According to the officials, the driver fled the spot and no one was injured in the incident. On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district, said fire officials.

According to fire officials, three children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)