Haryana: Speeding luxury car burns to ashes after colliding with tree in Gurugram

According to the officials, the driver fled the spot and no one was injured in the incident.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:33 IST
Speeding luxury car burnt to ashes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A speeding luxury car was gutted in a massive fire after hitting a tree and was burned to ashes on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday, the police said. The car collided with a divider before hitting the tree and caught fire.

According to the officials, the driver fled the spot and no one was injured in the incident. On Wednesday, a fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district, said fire officials.

According to fire officials, three children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

