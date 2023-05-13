Left Menu

Himachal govt to prepare drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-05-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:54 IST
Himachal govt to prepare drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy: CM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation policy for the youth who have fallen victim to drug abuse, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

At a meeting where a draft policy was discussed, the chief minister said the young generation is suffering from isolation and their life is limited to mobile phones, which has led them towards drug abuse, according to a statement issued here.

He said the state government is taking strict actions to prevent the youth from drug abuse and a state-of-the-art drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre will be established in the state with the support of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to achieve this goal.

Directing the officers concerned to identify approximately 50 bigha of land for the centre.

He said this centre will function with the aim of providing professional training to the inmates besides drug de-addiction. It would boost their lost confidence and guide them to progress in life. They will be provided with apt treatment and overall monitoring. The emphasis will also be laid on connecting them with family and society to enable these persons to return to a normal life, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023