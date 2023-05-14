Left Menu

Delhi: Three including Bangladeshi national arrested in wine shop burglary

Officials said that the arrested persons were identified as Bilal, a Bangladeshi national, Mohd Gazi Sheikh and Shaikh - both from West Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:27 IST
Delhi: Three including Bangladeshi national arrested in wine shop burglary
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three persons including a Bangladeshi national were arrested in connection with a burglary in a wine shop in Delhi's Krishna Nagar police station area, Delhi police said on Saturday. They were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police added.

Officials said that the arrested persons were identified as Bilal, a Bangladeshi national, Mohd Gazi Sheikh and Shaikh - both from West Bengal. According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, on 25 April, victim Wasim Abbas Naqvi, a resident of Shahdara, Delhi approached the police and lodged a complaint stating that some anonymous persons dug a hole in the roof of a wine shop, and entered inside and broke the lock of the Almirah and stole the money.

Accordingly, a case Under sections 457/380/411/34 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was registered at Krishna Nagar Delhi police station. Being sensitive matter and the nature of the crime of cutting the roof many teams were tasked to nab the culprits. During the investigation, a joint team of TST Shahdara and Crack Team Krishna Nagar was tasked to crack the case. Initially, Crack Team Krishna Nagar obtained more than 50 CCTV footage from near the place of the incident.

It was found that three to four persons came to the spot on foot and entered the wine shop at about 1.30 am. They went to the vacant place above the store and having dug a hole executed the Burglary. Exit Route was also checked but due to night hours, no further lead was developed. Working from a technical angle, ASI Deepak Kumar of the Technical Surveillance team conducted an analysis of thousands of mobile numbers. 150 numbers were shortlisted.

Further CDRs, SDRs, Dossiers, and Social Media profiles of these suspect mobile numbers were analyzed. clues from the data and virtually cracked the case with the identification of each of the accused persons. After that multi-layered CDR analysis of accused persons was done and raids were planned for nabbing them. The accused persons are found residing in sensitive areas of Loni and Pasonda.

After that Crack Team Krishna Nagar started on field operations and planned the raids. As the accused persons were found residing in the sensitive areas of Loni and Pasonda the team sensitively executed the raids and successfully nabbed the accused persons. The team recovered from them RS 44700, clothes and shoes worn during the commission of the burglary, Mobile and Scooty purchased by the stolen money and Scooty used in the commission of the crime, said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

