Russia says Ukraine made 'mass attempts' to break through Bakhmut defences

Russia's Defence Ministry on Sunday said that Ukrainian forces made "mass attempts" to break through its defences in the city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

"All attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled. There have been no breakthroughs of the Russian troops' defences," Interfax quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Separately, the defence ministry said it carried out long-range strikes on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, targeting "units of Ukraine's armed forces and ammunition storage sites".

