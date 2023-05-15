Left Menu

6 suffer from burn injuries in fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai house

Six people, including two children, suffered from burn injuries after fire a broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2023 11:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:19 IST
6 suffer from burn injuries in fire after cooking gas leakage in Mumbai house
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two children, suffered from burn injuries after fire a broke out in a house in Khar suburb of Mumbai due to cooking gas leakage on Monday morning, officials said.

After the gas leakage, there was an explosion of a gas cylinder in the house located in Khar Danda area, Mumbai fire brigade chief Sanjay Manjrekar told PTI. The incident took place at around 8.45 am in the single-storey structure located near a bakery on Govind Patil Marg, civic officials said.

At least four fire engines and other fire fighting equipment were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.17 am, he said.

Six persons suffered from 40 to 51 per cent burn injuries, a civic official said. Among the injured were two children in the age group of six to seven years and a 65-year-old woman, he said. All the injured persons were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and were undergoing treatment, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023