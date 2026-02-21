Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi’s Quick Trade Deal Amidst U.S. Tariff Ruling

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government's rapid move towards a trade deal with the U.S., labeling it as a 'trap deal' following the American Supreme Court's dismissal of Trump's global tariffs. He emphasized safeguarding India's agricultural sector and strategic autonomy amidst U.S. trade demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:00 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi’s Quick Trade Deal Amidst U.S. Tariff Ruling
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed serious concerns over the Modi administration's approach to foreign policy, particularly in the context of its dealings with the United States. Kharge pointed to what he termed a 'one-sided surrender' following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reject global tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency.

On social media platform X, Kharge questioned why the Modi government hurried into an interim trade agreement without waiting for the U.S. court's verdict. He criticized the deal for potentially compromising India's agricultural sector by allowing zero tariffs on numerous American exports to India, obligating imports valued at $500 billion, and curtailing Russian oil imports, thereby impacting India's energy security.

Kharge demanded transparency from Prime Minister Modi regarding the motivations behind what he implies is a compromising decision for India's national interests. He also highlighted the need for a trade agreement that adequately protects India's economic dignity and safeguards the interests of farmers, workers, and small businesses. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling highlighted constitutional limits on tariff impositions, rejecting the Trump administration's expansive use of emergency powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

 India
2
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
3
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
4
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026