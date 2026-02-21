Kharge Criticizes Modi’s Quick Trade Deal Amidst U.S. Tariff Ruling

The President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, has expressed serious concerns over the Modi administration's approach to foreign policy, particularly in the context of its dealings with the United States. Kharge pointed to what he termed a 'one-sided surrender' following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to reject global tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency.

On social media platform X, Kharge questioned why the Modi government hurried into an interim trade agreement without waiting for the U.S. court's verdict. He criticized the deal for potentially compromising India's agricultural sector by allowing zero tariffs on numerous American exports to India, obligating imports valued at $500 billion, and curtailing Russian oil imports, thereby impacting India's energy security.

Kharge demanded transparency from Prime Minister Modi regarding the motivations behind what he implies is a compromising decision for India's national interests. He also highlighted the need for a trade agreement that adequately protects India's economic dignity and safeguards the interests of farmers, workers, and small businesses. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling highlighted constitutional limits on tariff impositions, rejecting the Trump administration's expansive use of emergency powers.

