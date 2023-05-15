Left Menu

China stocks rebound on policy easing hopes, Tencent boost

** Shanghai Stock Exchange will hold a meeting with banks, insurance, funds and brokerages on Wednesday, discussing "facilitating the valuation improvement and high-quality development of the financial industry while serving Chinese modernization," the official Shanghai Securities News reported. ** Investors turned to anticipate more supportive policies from Beijing to make sure the country economic recovery was on track after disappointing April trade, inflation and credit data last week.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:26 IST
China stocks rebound on policy easing hopes, Tencent boost
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks pared early losses and rebounded strongly on Monday, as investors pinned hopes on policy easing and stimulus measures for the capital market. Hong Kong shares also traded higher driven by Tencent ahead of its first-quarter earnings. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 1.55%, while the Shanghai Composite Index went up 1.17%, both snapping a four-day losing streak.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.75%, each. ** Shanghai Stock Exchange will hold a meeting with banks, insurance, funds and brokerages on Wednesday, discussing "facilitating the valuation improvement and high-quality development of the financial industry while serving Chinese modernization," the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

** Investors turned to anticipate more supportive policies from Beijing to make sure the country economic recovery was on track after disappointing April trade, inflation and credit data last week. ** The country's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping interest rates unchanged, despite growing concerns on the subdued recovery.

** "As recent data shows very low inflation risks, there are room for another round of RRR cut or even policy rate cut in near term," said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities. ** Wong also said sentiment is gradually improving ahead of the release of industrial and retail data on Tuesday.

** In China A-shares, insurance and new energy sector jumped 4.7% and 3.5% to lead the gains, while media stocks fell 2%. ** Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms added 1.3%. Hang Seng Index heavyweight Tencent gained 3.9%.

** Tech giants including Tencent and Alibaba are due to report first-quarter earnings this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023