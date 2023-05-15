Three killed after truck collides with pick up truck in Tinsukia: Assam Police

At least three people were killed, and two were injured following a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup truck in Assam's Tinsukia district on Monday. The incident occurred at the Bokapathar area near the Dhola-Sadiya bridge in the Tinsukia district.

According to police, three people travelling in a four-wheeler were killed on the spot following a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. "Five people were travelling in a Tata DI vehicle and it hit a dumper (truck) coming from the opposite direction. Three people including the driver of the Tata DI vehicle killed and two others injured," a police officer of Tinsukia district said.

The injured persons were rushed to hospital. (ANI)

