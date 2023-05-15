Sudan's military leader Burhan sacks acting interior minister - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 16:01 IST
Sudanese Sovereign Council leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan sacked on Monday acting interior minister Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar, who is also the general director for the police.
He appointed Khalid Hassan Mouheiddine as the new general director for the police.
