Telangana Cabinet to meet on May 18

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be held on May 18.

The meeting would be held May 18 afternoon at the new state Secretariat, according to an official release. This is the first cabinet meeting to be held at the new Secretariat which was inaugurated on April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

