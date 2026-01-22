DLF Ltd Surges Ahead: Achieves Zero Debt with Robust Profits

Real estate powerhouse DLF Ltd reported a notable 14% bump in net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter, attributing the success to increased income. The company achieved a zero gross debt level, signifying a significant financial milestone.

The firm, recognized as India's largest real estate entity, witnessed sales bookings of Rs 419 crore in Q3, a stark decline from last year's record Rs 12,039 crore pre-sales. Yet, DLF confidently projected annual sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore.

DLF's strategic ventures continue to yield positive outcomes, including a net cash position of Rs 11,660 crore. The company remains focused on the development and leasing of residential, commercial, and retail properties, advancing its 280 million square feet of potential developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)