Independent Triumph: Pramila Keni Aligns with Shiv Sena

Pramila Mukund Keni, the sole independent candidate elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation, has officially joined forces with the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Keni ran independently from ward number 23 after being denied a ticket by the Shiv Sena. The NCP (SP), under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, backed her during the campaign. She formalized her support by submitting a letter to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner in the presence of local Shiv Sena leaders.

Her son, Mandar Keni, ran under the Shiv Sena banner in the TMC polls and also succeeded in securing a seat. In the recently concluded civic elections in Thane, Shiv Sena emerged victorious by securing 75 out of the 131 seats, followed by the BJP's 28. The NCP, under Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, captured 9 seats, while its opposition, NCP (SP), won 12 seats. AIMIM secured five seats in total.

(With inputs from agencies.)