Fibe Enters E-commerce Lending with Flipkart Partnership

Fibe, a consumer lending app, has made a significant move into the e-commerce lending arena through a strategic partnership with Flipkart, a leading e-commerce marketplace. This partnership was officially announced in a joint statement released on Thursday.

As part of this collaboration, Fibe's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution is now available on Flipkart's platform, offering customers a seamless and convenient checkout finance option. The BNPL solution aims to cater to the needs of digitally savvy consumers looking for financial flexibility.

The integration at the point of checkout is designed to provide a streamlined experience for Flipkart shoppers, enhancing their overall shopping process by offering viable credit solutions directly through the e-commerce portal.

