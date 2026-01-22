Left Menu

Shares Tumble: PNB Housing Finance Faces Investor Discontent

PNB Housing Finance experienced a significant drop in its share prices by nearly 8% following its December quarter results, which did not meet investor expectations. Despite a rise in net profit and interest income, shares hit the lower circuit limit on both NSE and BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:05 IST
Shares Tumble: PNB Housing Finance Faces Investor Discontent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of PNB Housing Finance took a nosedive on Thursday, shedding nearly 8% as investor sentiment remained gloomy post the December quarter results.

The company, whose net profit rose by nearly 8% to Rs 520.35 crore, could not avoid the stock's descent to Rs 858 on the NSE and Rs 859 on the BSE.

Despite robust loan growth reflected in rising interest income, the market response was lackluster, even as the benchmark indices closed on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

Daring Rescue: Rhino Calf Saved at Kaziranga Park

 India
2
Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

Emotional Victory Amid Controversial Walk-Off: Senegal Triumphs in AFCON

 Global
3
Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

Decisive Blow to Naxalism: Major Success in Jharkhand Operation

 India
4
IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

IndiGo's Winter Woes: Slots, Fines, and Operational Fallout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026