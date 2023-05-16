Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay UBS, Credit Suisse deal, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 21:58 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay UBS, Credit Suisse deal, sources say

EU antitrust regulators are expected to give unconditional clearance to UBS' planned takeover of struggling fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse following the end of its preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in March, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023