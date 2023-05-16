EXCLUSIVE-EU antitrust regulators to okay UBS, Credit Suisse deal, sources say

EU antitrust regulators are expected to give unconditional clearance to UBS' planned takeover of struggling fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse following the end of its preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in March, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)