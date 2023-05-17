Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugrates indigenous spices distribution programme in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the indigenous spices distribution programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:38 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugrates indigenous spices distribution programme in Agartala
Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugrates indigenous spices distribution programme (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the indigenous spices distribution programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala on Tuesday. The chief minister informed that the government has decided to distribute packaged spices through Fair Price Shops at a subsidised price to strengthen the Public Distribution System.

Taking to Twitter, CM Saha said, "With a view to further strengthening the Public Distribution System, our government has decided to distribute packaged spices through Fair Price Shops at a subsidised price." "Glad to inaugurate the indigenous spices distribution programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala," he added.

CM Manik Saha further said that the state government is committed to ensuring various essential items to all the people of the society through PDS at a subsidised price. "Our government is committed to ensuring various essential items up to the last man of the society through PDS at a subsidised price. The new initiative will largely benefit the people," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023